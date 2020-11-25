Will ‘One Day at a Time’ return from 2nd cancellation?

The story of “One Day at a Time” continues, with a new chapter unfolding this week. Yup, it is canceled — again.

In 2017, the reboot of Norman Lear’s sitcom starring Rita Moreno and Justina Machado premiered on Netflix, and it proceeded to last for three seasons. Netflix canceled it in 2019, at which point “One Day at a Time” became the first Netflix cancellation to be picked up by a non-streaming network, Pop, which is owned by ViacomCBS.

The show’s loyal fanbase was ready and waiting for the fourth season, which premiered on Pop in March (and was simulcast on TV Land, also owned by ViacomCBS). Also, CBS began running those episodes in October. But there weren’t many.