Will ‘One Day at a Time’ return from 2nd cancellation?

The story of “One Day at a Time” continues, with a new chapter unfolding this week. Yup, it is canceled — again.
In 2017, the reboot of Norman Lear’s sitcom starring Rita Moreno and Justina Machado premiered on Netflix, and it proceeded to last for three seasons. Netflix canceled it in 2019, at which point “One Day at a Time” became the first Netflix cancellation to be picked up by a non-streaming network, Pop, which is owned by ViacomCBS.
The show’s loyal fanbase was ready and waiting for the fourth season, which premiered on Pop in March (and was simulcast on TV Land, also owned by ViacomCBS). Also, CBS began running those episodes in October. But there weren’t many.
Like most series, production had stopped in March due to the pandemic, with only six episodes (plus, later on, one animated half-hour) ready for air.
Now, ViacomCBS has decided not to order any more episodes of the show, which was intending to go back into production next year. There are many reasons, of course, one of which is that Pop — which ran “Schitt’s Creek” until it wrapped earlier this year — is no longer pursuing scripted shows.
But the company that makes “One Day at a Time,” Sony Pictures Television, and those who run the show, are not throwing in the towel. “Much has changed at Viacom in the last year and unfortunately we won’t be on Pop anymore,” co-showrunner Mike Royce tweeted this week. “Thanks to everybody over there for the opportunity to do season 4. And guess what? We’re still trying for season 5.”
