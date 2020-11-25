An open-air ‘Nutcracker,’ tiny house getaways, and an umbrella tracker

We may be celebrating the holidays a bit differently this year, but thanks to the Festival Ballet Providence we can still enjoy iconic moments from the beloved “Nutcracker.” Bundle up and bring the kids to a stunning open-air temporary performing venue, The Hope Theater, located on the East Side of Providence where professional troupes and ballet schools will perform “Nutcracker Sweets!,” featuring scenes of the holiday classic that audiences know and love. The outdoor space will offer socially distanced seating, and heating elements for the comfort of audiences and performers. Masks will be required by audience members at all times while within the venue. Feel free to B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Blankets) for extra warmth. Fifteen shows available Dec. 11-27. Tickets from $65. 401-353-1129, festivalballetprovidence.org/tickets-performances/nutcracker-sweets/

THERE:

TELLURIDE GEARS UP FOR SAFE SKI SEASON

Known for world-class alpine skiing within Colorado’s dramatic San Juan Mountains, Telluride (elevation: 8,750 feet) is gearing up for the winter season with new COVID-19 protocols. Plans include spreading guests out over 2,000 acres of skiable terrain by forecasting and regulating visitation numbers; setting up “ghost lanes” and “maze queues” to ensure every other line and seat on lifts remain empty; requiring face coverings/masks when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained; and the implementation of heated house structures in Mountain Village for socially distant outdoor dining. Additionally, resort employees will be regularly screened and monitored, and restaurants and lodging will remain at 50-percent capacity. Visitors can also enjoy activities such a Nordic skiing, helicopter skiing, fat bike rides, winter fly fishing, ice climbing, horseback and sleigh rides, sledding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and dog sledding. New this year: JetBlue will operate direct flights from Boston Logan Airport to Montrose Regional Airport on Saturdays and select Wednesdays during the season. 888-605-2578, www.telluride.com

TINY HOUSES OFFER GREAT ESCAPES

Nothing says “socially distant getaway” quite like renting a tiny house in a remote location with Escape Vacations. Drawing on the recent popularity of tiny houses — where everything you need is available within a simple space — the website provides a variety of escapes available from sea to shining sea. Simply select your perfect cozy abode, choose your preferred dates and book online. Choices include a tiny house tucked in the foothills of the Olympic Mountains in Washington; a custom-built home with a view of San Diego and the Mount Helix Valley; a Zen-inspired house set on 53 private wooded acres overlooking a fishing pond in Red Rock, Texas; and more. Rates vary per home, with rates as low as $70 per night. www.escapevacations.net

EVERYWHERE:

NEVER LOSE YOUR UMBRELLA AGAIN

Raise your hand if you have ever asked, “Where the heck did I leave my umbrella?” (Raise your other hand if you’ve lost more than one while traveling.) Introducing the Davek Loss Alert Sensor, an umbrella-finding product you never knew you needed. Developed by high-quality rain umbrella company Davek, this little device will prevent you from ever losing your rain protection again. Simply attach the module to any umbrella and sync to your smartphone via a free app from Apple App store or Google Play. The device becomes a digital tether, alerting you if the distance between your umbrella and your phone exceeds a certain range. $35. davekny.com/products/davek-loss-alert-sensor

TRAVEL BOOKS FOR ALL KIDS

Designed to inspire children, especially girls and children of color, to feel empowered to explore the world, the travel kid’s book series, “The Amazing Adventures of Aya & Pete” has released its third book in the series. Following adventures in London and Paris, Aya and Pete now travel to the Big Apple with “The Amazing Adventures of Aya & Pete in New York,” a fun adventure with whimsical illustrations. Inspired by the real-life travels of Serena Minott and her daughter Asha Gore, the books follow a little girl boldly exploring the world with her stuffed sloth, Pete, while learning about the culture of each destination such as geography, food, arts, currency, key landmarks and more. Ages 3-8. $17.99. www.shopashima.com/collections/shop-the-amazing-adventures-of-aya-pete

NECEE REGIS