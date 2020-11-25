Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The rarest of the “winter finches” on Cape Cod — a pine grosbeak — was photographed at High Head in Truro.

A Western kingbird was found at Peterson Farm in Falmouth.

Recent sightings (through Nov. 17) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The overall winter finch irruption continued with a shift in the species being seen. Red crossbills of at least 4 different regional subspecies were identified across the Cape with highest numbers including over 300 at High Head in Truro and dozens more near Race Point in Provincetown.

Evening grosbeaks also continued to pour in, with scattered flocks throughout the Cape including up to 54 around the Wellfleet ponds and 17 in Provincetown.

Advertisement

Last among the winter finch reports was that of a single white-winged crossbill in Truro.

Late lingering warblers seen at Fort Hill in Eastham included a Wilson’s, a blue-winged, and an ovenbird.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 14 thick-billed murres, 2 little gulls, and a black-headed gull.

Other sightings around the Cape included a late house wren in Falmouth, 5 lesser yellowlegs in Yarmouth, 2 willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a late blue-gray gnatcatcher and house wren in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.