Maine talk-show host Dan Cashman on sleep, laughter, and his love of Hawaii

While there are many destinations on his bucket list, Maine talk-show host Dan Cashman said a staycation is just fine with him. “Everything from our rocky coastline, to the lakes in the interior … Maine is so picturesque — just like a postcard,” said Cashman, 42. “And it is so beautiful in the summertime. When it’s really hot in other parts of the country, the weather here is borderline perfect — and it’s right in our backyard.” The Old Town native said he is proud of “The Nite Show With Danny Cashman,” which just celebrated its 10th anniversary and is routinely ranked the No. 1 show on Saturday nights in Eastern and Central Maine (it airs on CBS and/or Fox affiliates in the state’s three major TV markets). And while he “deeply” misses taping the show before a live audience (at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University in Bangor), he is enjoying the fruits of his labor nonetheless. “Making people laugh is one of the greatest joys in life,” he said. “We need more of that.” The locally produced show, which includes a six-piece house band and an announcer, adheres to a late-night talk-show format and features local, regional, and national guests. “I love blending local and national [talent],” Cashman said. Guests have included everyone from Weird Al Yankovic, to Patrick Dempsey, to Dr. Nirav Shah from the Maine Centers for Disease Control. Cashman lives in Brewer (just outside of Bangor) with his wife, Karen, their two daughters, who are 9 and 5, and their cat, Bob. He works in public relations and runs a nonprofit called Dirigo Reads with his wife, who is a community relations director for a health care organization. “Our goal is to get a new book in the hands of every first-grader in the state for every month of the school year by 2025,” he said. We caught up with Cashman to talk about all things travel.

I cannot pick one. But I’ve narrowed it down to four. My wife and I went on our honeymoon in Hawaii. I’ve never been anywhere like it: so relaxing, so beautiful, and so unique. Great memories, despite a near-hit from a Category 5 hurricane, three earthquakes, and a tsunami warning while we were there. My favorite go-to destination is New York City. I love the hustle and bustle of the city. I love big-time Broadway productions and live theater. I love television and the history of television. And I love the history and people of New York. I’ve been there a lot, yet I haven’t been there nearly enough. I also love Disney World. We have kids that are prime Disney ages. It never disappoints. Lastly, I live in Maine. Mainers have a lot of pride in our place. I love a good staycation. And while Maine has many nooks and crannies, as well as traditional tourist destinations, I really love the Samoset Resort in Rockport. It’s got Maine charm, incredible ocean views, and a bustling arts scene throughout the midcoast. It’s a great close getaway for a day, weekend, or a week.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I tend to gravitate toward burgers while I’m vacationing. Most places don’t mess it up so much that I regret the choice. There are many local takes on burgers that it offers variety while still giving you a familiar foundation. I spent a week in [Florida’s] Key West about 15 years ago, and I couldn’t get Jimmy Buffett’s “Cheeseburgers in Paradise” out of my head, so I had at least one cheeseburger per day on that trip. I didn’t regret it then, and I don’t regret it now.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

New Orleans and Austin, Texas — both for their vibrant music scenes. I haven’t traveled there because most of the time when I travel somewhere farther than New York, it’s either for a purpose, or it’s a big, weeklong family trip. Our weeklong family trips outside of Maine are rare, but seem to focus on Disney World. The reasons I would like to go to both New Orleans and Austin are primarily to experience the live music and scene. Someday I will get there. It might be when we’re past this pandemic and when my kids are older, but it will be someday.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My laptop. I’m sort of glued to it. I know it’s unhealthy, but I feel a whole lot more comfortable if I have it with me. My fear is that something will happen while I am away that will require me to do something more elaborate than something on a tablet or phone. If I don’t have my laptop with me, I’ll agonize over it until we get home. Most of the time, my laptop sits in the hotel room unused until we get back on the plane, but it’s like my travel security blanket. I feel better just knowing it’s there.

Aisle or window?

Aisle. Bathrooms. I cannot remember where I was flying back from, but I was in the middle seat on the right side of the plane. The guy next to me, on the aisle, had just broken his leg in a surfing accident, so it had to be elevated for the entire flight. I had to climb over this guy’s freshly broken leg three times on the flight — each time being more apologetic than the last. And if there had been an ounce of turbulence causing me to lose balance, it would have made a bad day for that guy a whole lot worse. Now I’m an aisle sitter as often as possible.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

It was at Disney World when I was maybe 6 or 7. We stopped in a gift shop at the entrance — I think so my mom could buy film. I left the gift shop before my brother, who was 4½ years older than me, and when he came out, I watched him roll up the Disney World map/booklet nice and tight and then wind up and smack some poor kid — who he thought was me — with it right in the behind. I was doubled over with laughter. In my family, if you couldn’t laugh at yourself or take a little good-natured roughing up, then you’d have a tough time.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Sleep. I pull some long nights and early mornings in general. If I could go to bed every night at 8, I would. If I could sleep until noon every day, I would do that, too. Both of those things wouldn’t allow me to create a television show every week, co-operate a nonprofit with my wife, work a day job entirely separate from the first two, work out to stay healthy, and try and be a good, actively involved dad. So when we travel, I take advantage of the relaxed nature of things, and load up on sleep as much as possible.

Best travel tip?

Research, but be flexible.



