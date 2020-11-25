Amesbury man, 44, dies in crash on I-495

A 44-year-old Amesbury man died after driving off the road on Interstate 495 in Merrimac Wednesday evening, officials said.
Troopers responded to the crash south of Exit 53 at 6:26 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
The man, whose name has has not been released, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue north on I-495 when, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle exited the road to the left and hit a tree in the median, the statement said.
The driver was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport where he was pronounced dead, the statement said. He was the only occupant.
Troopers were assisted by Amesbury and Merrimac firefighters and police officers, the statement said.
The left lane of I-495 around the crash was closed for two hours, the statement said. The scene was cleared at 8:36 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services, the statement said.
