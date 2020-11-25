Amesbury man, 44, dies in crash on I-495

A 44-year-old Amesbury man died after driving off the road on Interstate 495 in Merrimac Wednesday evening, officials said.

Troopers responded to the crash south of Exit 53 at 6:26 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

The man, whose name has has not been released, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue north on I-495 when, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle exited the road to the left and hit a tree in the median, the statement said.