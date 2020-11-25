Attleboro fire department hit by COVID-19; 18 firefighters and two dispatchers have tested positive during pandemic

“The Attleboro Fire Department approaches the COVID-19 pandemic with the utmost seriousness and is taking many precautions to ensure that staff remain healthy and to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said.

Lachance provided that tally in a written statement and said that currently, there are five positive cases among firefighters, as well as eight firefighters self-quarantining. The department has 94 firefighters and eight dispatchers.

Eighteen Attleboro firefighters and two dispatchers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Chief Scott Lachance said Wednesday.

Lachance said the department has taken several steps to guard against the virus including mandatory mask wearing; socially distancing whenever possible; full PPE on every call ; decontaminating vehicles and apparatus after every call; a thorough cleaning, with foggers, of all four stations each week by an outside vendor; the use of ultraviolet, bacteria-killing lighting devices in all stations and ambulances; temperature checks of all employees; and closing stations to the public.

“Anyone who displays symptoms is sent home for two weeks or until they have a Covid 19 test at least three days after potential exposure,” Lachance said.

Paul Jacques, president of Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Local 848, the union representing Attleboro firefighters, said via email that his members have made incredible sacrifices throughout the pandemic.

“Members have been stepping up to work endless hours to make up for the shortage caused by our Members testing positive and/or being department ordered quarantined,” Jacques wrote.

One sticking point, he said, has been the issue of approving injured-on-duty, or IOD, status for firefighters who become infected. Under state law, firefighters granted IOD status are entitled to leave without loss of pay for as long as they’re incapacitated by their COVID-19 infections.

“Yesterday we had three Members test positive,” Jacques wrote. “After our standout [demonstration] last night we were notified that the Mayor approved IOD status for them. But [he] still refuses to grant IOD status to one of our Members that tested positive and hospitalized for over a week due to the severity of symptoms. Plus [the] Mayor will not acknowledge the presumptive language in the contract for future circumstances.”

Heroux said in a phone interview that the firefighters’ contract contains no such language, pointing to a section that says firefighters are entitled to “presumptive injury leave” for incapacity caused by contact with several identified “communicable diseases.” Coronavirus isn’t among them.

Still, Heroux said, he’s approved IOD requests for 17 out of 18 firefighters, as long as they could show a “reasonable connection” between their infections and their work duties.

“I did it because I’m not trying to be a jerk,” Heroux said. “I didn’t ask for proof. I just asked for a minimum connection.” The firefighter denied IOD status, Heroux said, has shown “no connection” between his infection and work, though the mayor said he’s instructed Lachance to continue to investigate the possibility of a link.

Heroux also defended his handling of the IOD issue via Facebook on Tuesday.

“The four firefighters I am approving as ‘injured on duty’ because all four of them were working the same shift at the same fire house,” Heroux wrote. “I wish all employees a speedy and smooth recovery process as possible.”













Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.