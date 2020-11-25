Body found near Longfellow Bridge in Boston

The body of a 34-year-old man was found near the Longfellow Bridge in Boston Wednesday morning, officials said.
The body was located shortly after 7 a.m., State Police said in a statement.
Investigation has revealed no signs of trauma or foul play, and post-mortem examination results are pending, the statement said.
“The decedent is believed to have been transient and formerly spent time in Indiana,” the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.