COVID-19 isn’t the only thing that can land you in the ER this Thanksgiving

“The types of patients we see definitely changes during Thanksgiving because of the - as you can imagine - what we call the Thanksgiving-related injuries that we see,” said Brian Yun, associate director for clinical operations in the emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital.

But plenty of other holiday mishaps can land people in the ER at Thanksgiving. Kitchen accidents, falls, food poisoning -- all can tax hospitals that are already feeling the strain from the coronavirus surge. So staying safe and healthy this year may be more important than ever.

Health experts are urging Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and celebrate only with members of their households to limit the spread of COVID-19 and help keep emergency rooms from being overloaded.

The four biggest categories of injuries during the holiday? Thermal accidents like burns, alcohol-related injuries, food poisoning and knife injuries. Here’s how to minimize your risk.

Keep a lid on the alcohol: It’s been a very long and stressful year for everyone, but getting loaded at Thanksgiving won’t improve things, and may very well ruin the holiday for you and your family. Alcohol abuse has been linked to domestic violence, as well as drunk driving and other types of accidents. But high alcohol intake can also have acute physiological effects that often send people to the ER at the holidays. Binge drinking can lead to heart arrhythmias, even in people who don’t have a history of cardiac problems, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

“A common thing we see the next day when someone drinks a lot of alcohol is something called ‘holiday heart syndrome,’” Yun said. “It’s basically an irregular rhythm that someone develops and they feel like they have palpitations. So just drink in moderation.”

Beware of burns: With several dishes bubbling on the stove top and a big bird in the oven, it can be all too easy to leave something unattended, sparking a kitchen fire. From 2014 to 2016, about 2,400 residential building fires were reported on Thanksgiving day, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, resulting in 5 deaths, 25 injuries, and nearly $20 million in property losses. But burns are a serious threat as well.

Among the safety tips to keep in mind this holiday: Stay alert in the kitchen and make sure that pot holders, mitts and lids are at the ready; clear flammables like boxes and towels away from burners; and keep curious little kids far away from the stove. It’s not just a hot pan or oven door that can lead to burns; spills and steam injuries can be just as dangerous.

And let’s not forget the challenges of deep frying a turkey. Gallons of sizzling oil paired, usually, with minimal deep-frying experience can be a disaster waiting to happen. Yun cautions would-be fry cooks to make sure their bird is completely thawed before dunking it in the hot oil. A frozen turkey can lead the scalding oil to overflow and catch fire, putting a damper on your holiday and threatening your health.

Cook the bird thoroughly: Every home chef has been there. You’ve got people to feed and you want food on the table now. But if corners are to be cut this Thanksgiving, do not try to save time by pulling the turkey out of the oven early. You might end up very ill.

“From a food poisoning perspective … you really just want to make sure that the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit,” Yun cautioned. It’s not enough to follow the roasting guidelines based on the size of the bird. Use a meat thermometer, checking the temperature in the thickest portion of the breast, thigh and wing. And if you stuff the bird, check that anything in the cavity reaches 165 degrees as well.

Be careful with the cutlery: A big meal means a lot of slicing, chopping, and sharp knives. And a glass of wine or two to the mix and you can end up with a bloody digit in need of stitches. Even slicing the turkey itself can lead to injuries if not handled properly.

“If you’re on turkey-cutting duty avoid drinking the alcohol until after you’ve done your part,” Yun cautions. “I like to cook myself, so just as a reminder when you’re cutting a roasted turkey to peel the skin back before cutting, otherwise you’ll dull the blade and could end up by mistake cutting yourself.”

As always, if you need to go the ER, do not delay: Over the course of the pandemic, many Americans have put off necessary medical care for fear of going to a hospital and contracting COVID-19. Yun implores people not to make that mistake. If you need immediate medical assistance, call 911 or get to an ER immediately.

“We have learned a lot about COVID since we first saw it in February and March, and we’ve instituted a number of safety measures so that patients are protected, so that our staff is protected,” Yun said. “So if you’ve got a bleeding finger, you should not stay home. You should definitely come to the emergency department so we can fix you up and so you can go back and enjoy the festivities.”

