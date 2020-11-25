Man, 26, killed by fallen tree in Sudbury

A 26-year-old man from Everett died after he was pinned to the ground by a fallen tree in Sudbury Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Sudbury police received a call at about 2:30 p.m. reporting the incident and that he did not appear to be breathing, Sudbury police said in a statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, they began performing CPR on him, the statement said. Sudbury Fire paramedics also arrived and provided life-saving efforts.