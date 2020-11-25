Man, 26, killed by fallen tree in Sudbury

A 26-year-old man from Everett died after he was pinned to the ground by a fallen tree in Sudbury Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Sudbury police received a call at about 2:30 p.m. reporting the incident and that he did not appear to be breathing, Sudbury police said in a statement.
When officers arrived at the scene, they began performing CPR on him, the statement said. Sudbury Fire paramedics also arrived and provided life-saving efforts.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to Emerson Hospital in Concord, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
Sudbury police, the Middlesex district attorney’s office, and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident, the statement said.
No further information was available.
