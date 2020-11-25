Mass. reports 3,224 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 53 new deaths

The day’s case count was above 3,000 for the first time since April, but DPH said that because of a technological issue, the data reflected case counts from up to a 30-hour period instead of 24 hours.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 53 to 10,372, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,224 Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 207,284.

The state said 41,439 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus.

In the summer, the state appeared to have gotten the virus under control, but case counts began gradually to rise as the summer wore on. In the past month, they’ve accelerated. The increases come as the pandemic is surging nationwide, and officials are concerned that people gathering together indoors during Thanksgiving holiday will give the virus even more opportunity to spread.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday reiterated his call for Bostonians to spend the holiday with their immediate households only.

“It would be a terrible tragedy to see outbreaks driven by family gatherings cause people to get sick and potentially lose their [lives], so it really is important to take this seriously,” Walsh said at a media briefing outside City Hall.

State officials also reported that 129,833 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.13 million. New antigen tests were completed for 3,012 people, bringing that total to 254,007.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.0 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 892 to 909. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 25. The lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Wednesday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 4.6 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

In related news, a University of Massachusetts model suggests the state’s alarming second surge will continue to grow.

The model says the weekly total of confirmed and probable cases, which was 18,013 on Saturday, will rise to 24,006 four weeks later, on Dec. 19. Researchers noted, though, that the Dec. 19 number could range between 17,627 and 39,758.

The model also predicted that the state could see 11,442 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths by that time, though researchers said that number could range between 11,262 and 11,963. The number of current and probable deaths was 10,604 as of Wednesday’s report.

The projections come from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various models and develops a combined forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

The lab only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because researchers believe forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

The lab posts its national- and state-level data every week at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions. The lab feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website.

The forecast predicts that cases and deaths will also continue rising nationally, with the United States reaching a stunning total of nearly 310,000 deaths by Dec. 19.

John Hilliard, Travis Andersen, and Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.