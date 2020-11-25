Missing Mashpee teen found dead in Fla., officials say

Zaragoza, 37, who was also known to go by the alias Luis Barbosa or Luis Barboza, had recently rented the vehicle at Logan International Airport, Quinn’s office said. He died in Crestview, Fla., on Nov. 5 after he was wounded in a shootout as federal marshals attempted to take him into custody, according to the statement.

Jalajhia Finklea, 18, was last seen getting into a vehicle driven by Luis Zaragoza in New Bedford on Oct. 20, the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement.

A body found in Florida on Wednesday is believed to be that of a Mashpee teenager missing for more than a month, authorities said.

The body found Wednesday, which has not yet been positively identified, was located by Florida officials around noon off Interstate 95 in Fellsmere, Fla., according to the statement.

An autopsy will be conducted to identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death, which is believed to be a homicide, according to the statement.

Investigators found that Finklea’s cellphone had been used to call Zaragoza a short time before she got into his vehicle and that Zaragoza turned off his cellphone minutes later, Quinn’s office said.

Police later found Finklea’s cellphone on Route 140 in New Bedford, about 5 miles from the location where she climbed into Zaragoza’s rented vehicle, according to the statement.

Zaragoza was found to have left Massachusetts and driven south along the East Coast to Florida, then driven to Texas before returning to Florida, Quinn’s office said.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from some locations Zaragoza visited but Finklea could not be seen in any of the recordings, according to the statement.

Police in Massachusetts contacted federal marshals in Florida, who found Zaragoza on Nov. 4 and began to surveil him, Quinn’s office said. Massachusetts investigators then obtained an arrest warrant charging Zaragoza with kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to Quinn’s office.

US Marshals and an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to arrest Zaragoza on Nov. 5, but Zaragoza was armed and officers shot and killed him during the confrontation, Quinn’s office said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating his shooting.