News in brief

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley has sent a special message for Thanksgiving, reminding the public about those who are struggling most through the coronavirus pandemic. He made a special point of thanking physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals who have been working on the front lines during the pandemic. “These women and men are exceptional people who deserve our support, our respect, and our unending gratitude,” O’Malley said he participated in the annual Catholic Charities of Boston Thanksgiving dinner distribution event at the Yawkey Center in Dorchester over the weekend along with a team of masked and socially distanced volunteers and staff. “In 2020 we have more people in need than ever before,” O’Malley said. “In a particular way, our elderly are experiencing feelings of increased fragility as they watch many of their peers become seriously ill and die,” he said. “Their feelings of isolation and loneliness were exacerbated, ironically, by the very practices put in place to protect them.” O’Malley said the impact that the pandemic has had on children and teens is also concerning. Still, O’Malley said, “At Thanksgiving, we seek to be grateful even in times of difficulties. Everything we have and that we are is a gift from God. May gratitude remain at the center of our thoughts and lives, and may those in need experience the blessing of the assistance of others.”

NATICK

Advertisement

Woman found dead in home

A woman in her 30s was found dead from “apparent trauma” in Natick on Tuesday afternoon, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement. Police and fire officials were called to 1 Chrysler Road at 3:52 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. “Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in her thirties deceased in the home suffering from apparent trauma,” the statement said. “The preliminary investigation suggests that this is not a random event and there is no threat to the public.” The woman’s death is being investigated by Ryan’s office and state troopers assigned to her team, as well as Natick police and the State Police Crime Scene Services Unit, the statement said.

Advertisement

CAMBRIDGE

Man arrested for alleged bank robbery

A man allegedly robbed a bank in the 1300 block of Cambridge Street just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. The suspect was described as a middle-aged white man wearing a hooded sweat shirt over his head, police tweeted. The suspect “did not display a weapon and passed a note,” and an unknown amount of money was taken, said Jeremy Warnick, a police spokesman. Police said the suspect fled on foot toward Somerville. Surveillance photos released by show the man wearing dark-colored pants, sweat shirt, hood, baseball cap, and mask, as well as a pair of glasses. Nearby agencies were notified of the incident, Warnick said.

POINT JUDITH, R.I.

Three rescued from sinking tugboat

A Coast Guard crew rescued three mariners stranded on a barge after its tugboat sank Wednesday morning, the agency said in a statement. At 8:17 a.m., the Coast Guard received a call reporting that a tug called Warthog was taking on water. The tugboat had a 108-foot barge in tow. When the Coast Guard arrived at the scene, the tug was completely submerged and all three Warthog crewmembers were on the barge, according to the statement. The three mariners were rescued by a Coast Guard crew on a 45-foot response boat and were taken to the Coast Guard station at Point Judith. No injuries were reported. Coast Guard officials are working with the owner of the Warthog to salvage the tug and barge, the statement said.

Advertisement

FORT KENT, MAINE

Sled dog race cancelled

A popular international sled dog racing event scheduled for March has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board of directors of the Can Am Crown International Sled Dog Races said in a statement that they “reluctantly” decided to cancel the races for 2021 “for the safety of the community, fans, mushers, and its immense crew of volunteers.” The 30-, 100-, and 250-mile races attract upwards of 4,000 fans annually on the first weekend in March. The directors are looking at the possibility of holding a virtual race instead, the statement said.