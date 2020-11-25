Pedestrian struck, injured in Stoughton

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital by Stoughton Fire Rescue, the statement said. Police did not have information on their condition.

Stoughton police responded to the crash at the intersection of Central Street and Lakewood Drive at about 5:10 p.m., Stoughton police said in a statement.

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in Stoughton early Wednesday evening, officials said.

The operator remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the statement said.

The scene was still active, and traffic was expected to be periodically impacted as of 7:40 p.m., the statement said.

Stoughton police asked the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team to assist, the statement said.

