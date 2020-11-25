Second man arrested for fatal stabbing in Haverhill

A second man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Haverhill last weekend, officials said Wednesday evening.
Devaughn Johnson, 25, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the stabbing death of Jose Vasquez, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
He is expected to be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Friday, the statement said.
Police responded to a Marble Street home Saturday at 10 p.m. for a report of the stabbing, according to previous Globe reporting. They found Vasquez suffering from multiple stab wounds, and he was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
David Trongeau, 19, was arrested and charged with murdering Vasquez, according to previous Globe reporting.
