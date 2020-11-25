Wendlandt confirmed to Supreme Judicial Court, will be first Latina to serve on state’s highest bench

Her confirmation is part of rapidly moving reshaping of the high court. The Governor’s Council approved Kimberly S. Budd as the SJC’s new chief justice last week, and it’s expected to hold a confirmation hearing next week for Boston Municipal Court judge Serge Georges Jr. , whom Governor Charlie Baker nominated him to be the court’s seventh nominee, effectively filling Budd’s associate justice seat.

The Governor’s Council voted, 7-0, to confirm Wendlandt’s nomination to the SJC, where she’s expected to fill the seat of associate justice Barbara Lenk, who is scheduled to retire next week.

Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, a state appellate court judge who holds two mechanical engineering degrees, will become the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court after unanimously clearing a state panel Wednesday.

Budd will be the first Black woman to lead the high court. With Wendlandt, whose parents immigrated from Colombia in the 1960s, and Georges, whose parents are Haitian immigrants, the court could feature three jurists of color for the first time in its 328-year history.

Should Georges also be confirmed, it will also make official another historical marker: Baker will have named the entire seven-member SJC. No governor since Francis W. Sargent, whose final term ended nearly 50 years ago, has tapped six new high-court justices while in office, and it’s unclear if any governor has named as many new SJC jurists as Baker since John Hancock, the Globe has reported.

First appointed by Baker to the state’s Appeals Court in July 2017, Wendlandt is expected to bring a deep-seated knowledge of intellectual property and patent law to the court.

She is a former partner at the powerhouse firm Ropes & Gray LLP, and holds mechanical engineering degrees from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She graduated from Stanford University Law School in 1996.

Baker, speaking at her confirmation hearing last week, said Wendlandt will bring “intellectual horsepower, kindness and grace” to the court, adding that other judges and attorneys “literally speak so highly of her that, at times, I find it to be a bit overwhelming.”

At 51, Wendlandt could serve on the high court until 2039 before facing mandatory retirement. She also will be the current court’s youngest justice, at least for now. Georges is 50.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.