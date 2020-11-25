Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and it’s not going to be a typical one for most of us

The idealized version of Thanksgiving won’t happen this year, but I’m also reminded of all the people who perhaps have never even had a traditional Thanksgiving, or have had to work most of these holidays for as long as they can remember. They manage, and their lives go on the other 364 days. There’s also a quarter million people who have lost a loved one unexpectedly in 2020, for them, Thanksgiving may take on a more sober note. The point here is that this virus has touched all of us in some way, let’s not let our collective desire for normalcy end up making things worse.

While being with family would have been the first choice, circumstances dictated that that’s what I had to do.

I missed being with my own family Thanksgiving 1987. It was my first TV job at ABC in Vermont and I had to work. My family was hours away. Nevertheless, I enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal with one of the news anchors.

I’ve been looking at the forecast for Thanksgiving for over a week thinking about how it would impact people who wanted to try to create something outside and needed the weather to cooperate. Perhaps you‘re hoping to take a long walk, fry your turkey in the backyard, or even sit around a table under a heat lamp. Unfortunately, showers are going to be present throughout the entire day.

Showers and even potential thunderstorms are forecast to move through the region this Thanksgiving. Tropical Tidbits

We have a complicated weather system affecting all of New England with the potential for afternoon downpours and even the rumble of thunder. Most areas will see at least half an inch of rain, but if you get some of these downpours there could be as much as 2 inches of rain.

The NAM model is forecasting a half to one inch of rain for most areas Thursday. WeatherBell

From the Route 495 belt south and east down towards the Cape and Islands, temperatures will be between 50 and 60 degree — at least warm enough to keep the windows open and some good air circulation. We know this helps quell the spread of COVID-19. It will be noticeably colder across the higher elevations around Route 2 and the Berkshires with reading staying in the low to middle 40s throughout the day.

It will be mild in Boston for Thanksgiving, but chilly over the higher elevations of the interior. NOAA

If you’re not stuck on having your Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving, you might want to wait until Friday or Saturday. There will be some cloudiness around on Friday, but temperatures will get into the 50s and Saturday looks sunny with temperatures between 50 and 55. A somewhat cooler day Sunday along with bright blue skies is followed by windswept rain Monday into Tuesday.

Whatever you are doing this weekend, be safe and healthy and have a happy Thanksgiving.