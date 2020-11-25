Woman found dead in Natick home

A woman in her 30s was found dead from “apparent trauma” in Natick on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement that Natick police and fire were called to 1 Chrysler Rd. around 3:52 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in her thirties deceased in the home suffering from apparent trauma,” the statement said. “The preliminary investigation suggests that this is not a random event and there is no threat to the public.”