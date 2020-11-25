Woman found dead in Natick home

A woman in her 30s was found dead from “apparent trauma” in Natick on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement that Natick police and fire were called to 1 Chrysler Rd. around 3:52 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female.
“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in her thirties deceased in the home suffering from apparent trauma,” the statement said. “The preliminary investigation suggests that this is not a random event and there is no threat to the public.”
Ryan’s office said more updates will be provided when information becomes available.
The woman’s death is being investigated by Ryan’s office and state troopers assigned to her team, as well as Natick police and the State Police Crime Scene Services Unit, the statement said.
