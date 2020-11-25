CDC considers shortening COVID-19 exposure quarantine from 14 days to 10, with a test

Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Adm. Brett Giroir, also a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said Tuesday at a press conference that health officials were rethinking the current recommendation that calls for two weeks of isolation from the last contact with a person known to have COVID-19. Giroir cited a preponderance of evidence that a shorter quarantine complemented by a test “might improve our public health response.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering shortening the amount of recommended quarantine time for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to federal health officials.

Advertisement

“People are much more likely to listen to a 10-day quarantine than to a 14-day quarantine,” Giroir said, noting that there are more tests available now that could make the 10-day quarantine recommendation possible.

“We are actively working on that type of guidance right now, reviewing the evidence, but we want to make absolutely sure,” he said, adding that “these kind of recommendations aren’t willy nilly.”

Giroir said about half of people with COVID-19 become symptomatic by day five “so the postulate is ... if you get a test by day seven or day 10 particularly, that can shorten your quarantine from 14 days to perhaps 10.”

Giroir clarified that this wasn’t an official announcement, but that “we’re actively reviewing it and the CDC team is modeling it and looking at data every day.”

“It may change, it may not,” Giroir said of the quarantine period. “It just depends on where the data and the evidence winds up.”

Giroir added that he’s looking forward to working with the Biden administration: “Public health is not a matter of politics. There are many people on his team we already work with on a regular basis. These are colleagues in the public health community ... We have a lot of informal signals that everyone is ready to talk.”

Advertisement

The changes under consideration are a recognition by CDC researchers that fewer Americans are following their guidance, even after more than a quarter million people have died. More people are beginning to travel, especially over the Thanksgiving holiday, increasing the likelihood of spreading events at a time when more than 100,000 people are testing positive on a daily basis.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.