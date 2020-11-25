Expert: If you can’t smell Thanksgiving dinner, you shouldn’t be there

“Just a reminder that if you can’t smell the food at the Thanksgiving dinner you are at, you probably should not be there,” tweeted Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

That’s what a Boston expert quipped in a recent tweet, reminding people of one of the more unusual symptoms of the coronavirus: the loss of smell and taste

If you’re getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner and you can’t smell that juicy turkey or whatever delicacies your family prepares, you should skip the celebration.

Karan’s tweet linked to a study in the journal Nature that found that “loss of smell and taste is a potential predictor of COVID-19.” A number of other studies have made similar findings. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognized the symptoms in April.

Advertisement

The agency says that the flu and coronavirus have some symptoms in common, but one difference is that the coronavirus can produce a change in, or loss of, smell or taste.

Karan emphasized in a telephone interview that being able to smell or taste the food doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have the coronavirus. People should still take precautions. “I don’t want people to think that just because they can smell the turkey, they’re all right,” he said.

But “if you can’t smell the turkey, that should be sending up a red flag that you should go get tested,” he said.

There are other possible reasons for loss of smell and the closely linked sense of taste, doctors have noted, including a head injury, the gradual loss of smell that people get with age or with certain conditions, or the loss of smell people can get simply from a congested nose.

Karan also said in a tweet that people could also have loss of smell (anosmia) and taste (ageusia) from lingering aftereffects of a coronavirus infection they have successfully fended off. He said he personally knew someone who was still problems with their sense of smell six months after having the coronavirus.

Advertisement

With coronavirus cases surging across the United States, public health officials have recommended that people hunker down and celebrate Thanksgiving the safest way -- only with their own households. But the data, including the millions of people taking airplane flights in recent days, suggests that many people may still be having guests over.

Acknowledging that some people will have gatherings, the CDC laid out a smorgasbord of tips, everything from how to handle dinner utensils to using no-touch trashcans to keeping the music down so people don’t have to shout to be heard, thus potentially spewing out the virus.

Among them are some recommendations that may seem obvious. The agency suggests that people should skip holiday gatherings altogether if they have the coronavirus, are waiting for test results, have been in contact with someone who has it, are at high risk from the virus -- or have symptoms, which would include feeling like the Thanksgiving turkey tastes like rubber.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.