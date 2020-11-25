Families scramble to navigate risks of Thanksgiving visits to senior living sites

And senior homes, while discouraging their residents from leaving to attend outside family gatherings, will be working to keep the holiday spirit alive in-house.

But despite safety restrictions and a resurgent virus wreaking havoc on social interactions, loved ones will be doing their best to connect with pandemic-weary residents of Massachusetts senior living facilities around this most communal of holidays.

Visits will be shorter this year. Big families won’t be huddled around the table sharing turkey and cranberry sauce. Many get-togethers won’t even be on Thanksgiving Day.

Like other senior sites, the Scandinavian Living Center in Newton won’t let relatives join in the Thanksgiving sit-down dinner it will host for residents Thursday, limiting tables to two people separated by plexiglass. But family members can schedule 45-minute visits earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon, or on days before or after the holiday.

John Dugundji, a 95-year-old resident, plans to see his two daughters and others in his family on Friday, when they’ll visit the assisted living facility in two-person shifts.

“He’s really looking forward to it,” said his daughter Elenna Dugundji. “He’s got it completely marked down on his calendar.”

What’s important to her father, a retired MIT aeronautics engineering professor, “is the fact of seeing your family — even if it’s just for an hour,” she said.

While the visitation lockdowns imposed at senior sites last spring have been lifted, caution and safety are the mantra for public health officials nationally and in Massachusetts.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against Thanksgiving travel and gatherings with family and friends who live in different households. The safest approach is to celebrate at home with people you live with, the agency said.

Massachusetts health officials have also weighed in with admonitions that many living in nursing homes, assisted living, and other congregate settings “are uniquely vulnerable” to the coronavirus and large gatherings could put them at serious risk of illness.

The warnings resonate in Massachusetts, where 6,675 residents of long-term care facilities have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March, accounting for more than 63 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state. Scattered virus outbreaks continue to crop up in nursing homes and other senior sites, but not on the scale of those in the spring.

Senior care operators, knowing holiday celebrations have the potential to spread the virus, are being extra vigilant. They’re requiring that family members schedule visits to nursing homes, rest homes, assisted living facilities, and other senior sites in advance and keep them short to avoid crowding and allow time for the cleaning staff to disinfect rooms and corridors between visits.

“We want to give thanks and encourage families to visit, but we want to do it safely given that we’re in a second [virus] surge,” said Tara Gregorio,president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association in Waltham. “Instead of celebrating Thanksgiving on just one day, it’s a weeklong celebration.”

While leaving the premises isn’t prohibited at most sites, even for Thanksgiving, those who choose to attend off-site gatherings are often being required to wear protective equipment and quarantine for 14 days upon returning, sometimes in a different room from the one they live in.

Residents attending the Thanksgiving sit-down dinner at the Scandinavian Living Center, billed as “family style with social distancing,” will receive special gift bags.

“We want to make it exciting for residents and staff,” said Joe Carella, the center’s executive director. “I’m asking everybody to overreact with kindness and support this Thanksgiving.”

Tom Lavallee, chief operating officer of Alliance Health & Human Services in Southborough, which runs eight skilled nursing facilities and a rest home in Massachusetts, said administrators and employees will have to work harder to make this holiday season feel special for residents. At one Alliance site, West Acres Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Brockton, staffers helped dress residents in festive attire and snapped photographs used to make personalized Thanksgiving greeting cards for their families.

“My staff are surrogate families to our residents, and they have been throughout this crisis,” Lavallee said.

At the Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center outside Worcester, where only one resident is venturing off the premises for the holiday, staffers are preparing special Thanksgiving week dinners of roast beef, lobster casserole, and pork tenderloin and a traditional dinner of turkey and ham on the holiday itself.

Most residents will be served in their rooms, however. Only about 10 to 15 residents — seated 6 feet apart — will be allowed in the dining room and other designated dining areas. Still, the Holden staff will work to bring some of the ambiance of their traditional Thanksgiving candlelight dinner, bringing flameless candles into residents’ rooms on the holiday.

“Our staff will be dressed to the nines,” said Harry Quick, the resident life director. “We’re going above and beyond to make the day as special as we can. We’re going to recreate the fine dining experience in 40 different rooms.”

When families can’t gather in person, many sites are setting up visits between residents and their relatives via tablet computers or in festively decorated Zoom studios. “We’re encouraging virtual visits,” said Brian Doherty, president of the Massachusetts Assisted Living Association in Waltham.

Such accommodations, while understandable, are disappointing to many of those long accustomed to intergenerational gatherings of family and friends.

Elisa Friedman has hosted her father, John Dugundji, for the holiday at her Newton home in the past. But this year she’ll bring him baked goods, maybe a pumpkin pie, on a Friday visit to the Scandinavian Living Center, where she said the staff has worked hard to keep residents safe and families informed.

Still, she said, “It’s sad. Everything’s changed with COVID. I know my dad’s not going to be around for a lot more Thanksgivings, so it’s tough that one’s being stolen from us.”













Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.