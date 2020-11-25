fb-pixel
Guessing at cause of hospital outbreak is hurtful to front-line workers

Updated November 25, 2020, 1 hour ago
A swab is unwrapped at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital COVID-19 testing site in this September file photo.
A swab is unwrapped at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital COVID-19 testing site in this September file photo.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

We are writing on behalf of the staff nurses of Newton-Wellesley Hospital with concern about the Nov. 19 article about a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital (”9 employees at Newton hospital get COVID-19,” Business). The story contained a questionable statement from a Newton-Wellesley Hospital physician that the outbreak may have been started by employees being infected either outside of the hospital or at the hospital when on a meal break, when their masks would have been removed.

Publishing such statements is hurtful to the front-line workers who perform diligently every day to care for those who are infected with COVID-19 and undermines the trust necessary for health care to be delivered in a pandemic. The fact is that it is nearly impossible to determine the initial exposure that triggered the outbreak.

Even a recent Massachusetts General Hospital study said that “front-line health care workers had a nearly 12-times higher risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared with individuals in the general community.” Health care employers must admit that nurses and other health care workers are at risk of workplace exposure to COVID-19.

Julie Gordon

Milford

Kameko Gregory

Boston

The writers are registered nurses and are cochairs of the Massachusetts Nurses Association’s bargaining committee at Newton-Wellesley Hospital.