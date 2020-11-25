Cam Newton likes what he sees from latest generation of mobile QBs, including Kyler Murray

Newton will go head-to-head against 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray Sunday afternoon, a week after going up against Deshaun Watson, and two weeks after meeting Lamar Jackson. Leading up to their matchups, Watson and Jackson expressed their admiration for Newton.

With multiple young, mobile quarterbacks on New England’s schedule this season, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton says he roots for their success except in games when he’s playing against them.

“Cam is a big brother to me,” Watson said. “He’s a guy that I based my game — especially at a young age — around what he did. So, I mean, he’s just always been my favorite quarterback. "

“I followed him a lot, wanted to get to where he’s at,” added Jackson. “He’s the O.G. Superman.”

While Newton appreciates the praise, he also wanted to make it clear that he was not the first dual-threat quarterback to emerge onto the scene.

“Listen, this train was started way back when, when you had the Steve Youngs, the Warren Moons, John Elway, Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Kordell Stewart,” Newton said. “I’m not gonna sit up here and be the first person to say that I am the originator of this style of play, because that’s not true.”

Still, Newton acknowledged how the quarterback position seems to be trending in that direction, with Murray one of the next in line. Newton does not have as close of a personal relationship with Murray as he does with Watson, but he still likes what he sees.

In 10 games this season, Murray has rushed for 619 yards, the most in the league among quarterbacks, and 10 touchdowns. He is on pace to break the NFL season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (14), set by Newton in 2011.

“Kyler is a person who is electric,” Newton said. “It’s just fun to play against a guy like that, knowing that the game is turning to that style of quarterback, who can not only attack you with their legs, and is as potent with his legs as with his arm, as well.”

