Red Sox claim righthander Joel Payamps off waivers from Arizona

The Red Sox on Wednesday claimed 26-year-old righthander Joel Payamps on waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He appeared in two major league games last season.
Payamps, who is from the Dominican Republic, was 5-6 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 minor league starts in 2019. In four career major league appearances, all as a reliever, he allowed three earned runs on six hits and six walks over seven innings with five strikeouts.
Payamps is playing for Estrellas in the Dominican Winter League. He has worked three innings in two games and allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Arizona designated Payamps for assignment last week. The Red Sox designated righthanded reliever Robert Stock for assignment to make room for Payamps on their 40-man roster.
Stock, 31, appeared in 10 games last season and allowed seven earned runs on 16 hits and 10 walks over 13 innings but did strike out 14.
Two righthanders who were designated for assignment last week, Matt Hall and Ryan Weber, cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple A Pawtucket.
