Taking a look at the AFC playoff picture for Week 12

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens (6-4), vs. Washington Football Team (3-7), at Bills (7-3), at Bengals (2-7-1), vs. Colts (7-3), at Browns (7-3)

Keeping in mind there are seven available playoff spots this season, here’s a snapshot of where the AFC playoff picture stands as of Tuesday. (Note: Some of the remaining schedule information is slightly unbalanced because there are a few remaining bye weeks left.)

Games against teams over .500: 4

Opponents’ record: 32-27-1 (.533)

The skinny: Two questions to consider when you look at Pittsburgh: Can it make a push for an undefeated season? And can the Steelers hold off the Chiefs? It’s a tough schedule the rest of the way.

2. Chiefs (9-1)

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers (7-4), vs. Broncos (4-6), at Dolphins (6-4), at Saints (8-2), vs. Falcons (3-7), vs. Chargers (3-7)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 31-30 (.508)

The skinny: It’s going to be thorny for Kansas City over the next four contests, with games at Tampa Bay and New Orleans. But those last two contests set up nicely for the Chiefs if they want to overtake Pittsburgh for the top seed.

3. Bills (7-3)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are in good position to win the AFC East. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers (3-7), at Niners (4-6), vs. Steelers (10-0), at Broncos (4-6), at Patriots (4-6), vs. Dolphins (6-4)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 31-29 (.517)

The skinny: One monumental challenge exists in the Steelers, but Buffalo’s schedule has it well-positioned for a run at the division title. Could the regular-season finale against Miami ultimately decide who takes home the AFC East this year?

4. Colts (7-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans (7-3), at Texans (3-7), at Raiders (6-4), vs. Texans (3-7), at Steelers (10-0), vs. Jaguars (1-9)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 30-30 (.500)

The skinny: With two games left against Houston, one against lowly Jacksonville and a home date with Tennessee, it’s all right there for Indy to at least secure the AFC South title. (The Colts win over the Titans earlier this month certainly looms large here.)

5. Titans (7-3)

Remaining schedule: at Colts (7-3), vs. Browns (7-3), at Jaguars (1-9), vs. Lions (4-6), at Packers (7-3), at Texans (3-7)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 29-31 (.483)

The skinny: Tennessee can take a giant step forward with a win over the Colts in Indy this weekend. But the next-to-last week of the regular season will loom large for both the Colts (at Pittsburgh) and the Titans (at Green Bay) when it comes to deciding the division crown.

6. Browns (7-3)

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars (1-9), at Titans (7-3), vs. Ravens (6-4), at Giants (3-7), vs. Jets (0-10), vs. Steelers (10-0)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 27-33 (.450)

The skinny: Ride the lightning. No one has a wilder slate the rest of the way than Cleveland, who still has two teams with one win or less still on the schedule and two teams with seven or more victories remaining.

7. Raiders (6-4)

Remaining schedule: at Falcons (3-7), at Jets (0-10), vs. Colts (7-3), vs. Chargers (3-7), vs. Dolphins (6-4), at Broncos (4-6)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 23-37 (.383)

The skinny: The easiest path to the playoffs — at least when you consider current strength of schedule — than anyone else on this list.

IN THE HUNT

Things have been trending in the wrong direction for Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, but the schedule looks favorable. Nick Wass/Associated Press

8. Ravens (6-4)

Remaining schedule: at Steelers (10-0), vs. Cowboys (3-7), at Browns (7-3), vs. Jaguars (1-9), at Giants (3-7), at Bengals (2-7-1)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 26-33-1 (.433)

The skinny: The last two weeks have shown that the Ravens need to figure some things out if they want to be playing deep into January. Fortunately for them, after the Steelers, they have several winnable matchups between now and the end of the season.

9. Dolphins (6-4)

Remaining schedule: at Jets (0-10), vs. Bengals (2-7-1), vs. Chiefs (9-1), vs. Patriots (4-6), at Raiders (6-4), at Bills (7-3)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 28-31-1 (.467)

The skinny: That schedule makes it look like Miami is a 10-win team. Will that be enough to land a playoff berth? It could all hinge on the regular-season finale in Buffalo.

10. Broncos (4-6)

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints (8-2), at Chiefs (9-1), at Panthers (4-7), vs. Bills (7-3), at Chargers (3-7), vs. Raiders (6-4)

Games against teams over .500: 4

Opponents’ record: 37-24 (.607)

The skinny: Toughest schedule the rest of the way of anyone on this list.

11. Patriots (4-6)

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals (6-4), at Chargers (3-7), at Rams (7-3), at Dolphins (6-4), vs. Bills (7-3), vs. Jets (0-10).

Games against teams over .500: 4

Opponents’ record: 29-31 (.483)

The skinny: If the Patriots can figure out a way to run the table — or even win four of their next five — that regular-season finale against the woeful Jets could be just the sort of late Christmas present they’d need to put them over the top.

Christopher Price