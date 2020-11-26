Local bestsellers for the week ending November 22

2. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

3. Rhythm of War Brandon Sanderson Tor

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

5. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

6. A Time for Mercy John Grisham Doubleday

7. Moonflower Murders Anthony Horowitz Harper

8. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

9. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf

10. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

4. The Best of Me David Sedaris Little, Brown

5. A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) Celadon Books

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

8. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld S&S

9. No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality Michael J. Fox Flatiron Books

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

2. Home Body Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel

3. The Best American Short Stories 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor Mariner

4. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

5. Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver Mary Oliver Penguin

6. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. Interior Chinatown Charles Yu Vintage

10. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

4. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

6. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

7. Conversations with RBG Jeffrey Rosen Picador

8. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

9. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

10. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 22. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.