Virtual author readings Nov. 30 - Dec. 3

Monday
Jorge Carrión (“Against Amazon and Other Essays”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
Tuesday
Neil Gaiman and Chris Riddell (“Pirate Stew”) at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story … Diana Pinguicha (“A Curse of Roses”) in conversation with Maggie Tokuda Hall at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books … Karen M. McManus (“The Cousins”) in conversation with Stephanie Garber at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Ann Goldstein (translator of Elena Ferrante, “The Lying Life of Adults) in conversation with Crystal King at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books … Sam J. Miller (”The Blade Between”) in conversation with Andrea Hairston at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Wednesday
Jenny Bayliss (“The Twelve Dates of Christmas”), Jenny Holiday (“A Princess for Christmas”), and Jenny Colgan (“Christmas at the Island Hotel”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books … Michael Holley (“The Big Three”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Gregory Maguire (“A Wild Winter Swan”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
Thursday
David S. Reynolds (“Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times”) reads at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Daniel Saldaña París (“Ramifications”) in conversation with Alejandro Zambra at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Marie Myung-Ok Lee (“Finding My Voice”) in conversation with Mary H. K. Choi at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books … Lincoln Peirce (“Max and the Midnights: Battle of the Bodkins”) in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story … Lisa Feldman Barrett (“7 ½ Lessons About the Brain”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wayland Library.
Events are subject to change.