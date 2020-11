A 23-year-old Stoughton woman died after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 25 in Bourne on Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

The woman was driving eastbound around 3:15 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan Sentra went off the right side of the roadway and crashed, State Police said in a statement. She was taken to Tobey Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.