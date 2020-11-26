Authorities identify pedestrian hit and killed in Stoughton

Authorities identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Stoughton Wednesday as Christopher Wade, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said Thursday night.

Wade was struck at the intersection of Central Street and Lakewood Drive at about 5:10 p.m., Stoughton police said Wednesday. He was taken to a local hospital by Stoughton Fire Rescue.

Wade died overnight, David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in an e-mail. Traub said he could not provide Wade’s age or hometown on Thursday.