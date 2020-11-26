Authorities identify pedestrian hit and killed in Stoughton

Authorities identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Stoughton Wednesday as Christopher Wade, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said Thursday night.
Wade was struck at the intersection of Central Street and Lakewood Drive at about 5:10 p.m., Stoughton police said Wednesday. He was taken to a local hospital by Stoughton Fire Rescue.
Wade died overnight, David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in an e-mail. Traub said he could not provide Wade’s age or hometown on Thursday.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, Traub said.
