Fire in New Bedford leaves 27 displaced, 1 hospitalized

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated November 26, 2020, 38 minutes ago
New Bedford Firefighters worked to knock down a Thanksgiving Day fire that spread to two neighboring homes.
A fire believed to have been sparked by a Thanksgiving cooking accident tore through three homes in New Bedford on Thursday, sending one person to the hospital and leaving at least 27 displaced, according to the city’s mayor.

One person was being treated for injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Mayor Jon Mitchell said in a video posted on Facebook.

“Thankfully everyone got out safely,” he said.

The New Bedford Fire Department reported it was responding to a blaze at 16 Washburn St. Thursday morning around 10 a.m. Thick smoke filled the street as the blaze spread from one home to two others.

Firefighters from Dartmouth, Fairhaven, and Acushnet assisted in controlling the fire.

A neighbor covered his mouth to guard against the heavy smoke from a Thanksgiving Day fire in New Bedford.
A couple who live in a neighboring home stood across the street and watched as firefighters worked to put out a Thanksgiving Day fire in New Bedford.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.