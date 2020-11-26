Mother stricken by COVID-19 seeks Globe Santa’s assistance

“Already having severe health problems, COVID 19 left me extremely sick, weak, fragile, and not knowing whether I would make it or not,” the woman from a town south of Boston wrote in her letter to the program.

The mother of four who was struck by COVID-19 in April is now seeking holiday help from Globe Santa after months of difficulties.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

“My kids had to watch as Mom’s health deteriorated. We were all very scared,” she wrote.

“Luckily after months and amazing doctors that took care of me, I was on the mend from COVID-19,” she wrote.

But, she added, “Being sick for several months put a huge strain on me and my family financially.”

She said she was “asking Globe Santa to please help me make my children’s Christmas an amazing one.”

Globe Santa will assist this family and thousands of others throughout Greater Boston by providing gifts to brighten the holidays for the children.

Many of the families are in need this year because they have suffered financially from the pandemic.

A woman from a Boston suburb with a young daughter started a business last year after she was laid off, but the virus sidelined the endeavor.

She lived off unemployment until it expired in September, she wrote. Now she is back working, but needs help.

“My very part-time position is barely covering my bills,” she wrote to Globe Santa. “I am so grateful for this program.”

The mother described her daughter as energetic, artistic, and curious.

“She is a nature lover, especially of animals, and adores her pet bunny and two guinea pigs,” the mother said.

Globe Santa will also deliver for a little boy from a town west of Boston whose family has seen their fitness and wellness center business suffer from the pandemic.

The center, like others throughout the state, had to shut down for a time.

“As you know, our industry was one of the last phases for reopening,” the boy’s mother wrote in her Globe Santa letter.

“Even as of now,’ she added, “people do NOT feel comfortable returning and we cannot operate.

“I’m panicked that we will not be able to keep our business going much longer,” she said. “Our home is in forbearance. Bills have been piling up on us.”

“We are struggling,” the mother said. “Any assistance would be such a relief.”

She added: “Staying positive: At least we have our health.”

This family and many others can count on Globe Santa.

The Globe took over the program from the shuttered Boston Post in 1956 and since then Globe Santa has raised more than $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised more than $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater, so please consider giving by mail or at globesanta.org.

