Oven fire closes Table Talk Pie factory in Worcester on Thanksgiving Eve

“We are extremely thankful for the heroism and professionalism of the Worcester Fire Department and Mass Department of Public Health,” Kokkinis said in a statement.

Harry Kokkinis, president of Table Talk Pies, thanked Worcester firefighters for extinguishing the fire that broke out around noon at its facility at 120 Washington St.

An oven caught fire at a Table Talk pie factory in Worcester Wednesday, forcing production to stop on the day before Thanksgiving, the company said.

The fire was contained to an oven on the second floor and caused minimal damage. A smokestack directed most of the flames away from the building and out off the building, the company said.

There were no injuries.

“Most importantly, we are thankful that all of our valued employees were unharmed,” Kokkinis said.

Fans of Table Talk’s signature apple, blueberry and other yummy pies don’t have to worry about going without dessert this holiday season.

Operations will not be disrupted, as pies will still be baked at the company’s other facilities in Worcester and Shrewsbury, the statement said.

“We are hopeful our Washington Street plant will be back operating soon and we wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving,” Kokkinis said.

























