Alex Trebek wishes ‘Jeopardy!’ fans a happy Thanksgiving in video recorded before his death

In a prerecorded message, the late ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wished fans a happy Thanksgiving and encouraged them to “keep the faith” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek says in a short video to be aired during Thursday’s episode, the show said on Twitter.
Trebek died on Nov. 8 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer. He announced his diagnosis in 2019 and continued to host the quiz show during treatments.
“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith, we’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it,” he said.
Advertisement
Watch his Thanksgiving Day message:
High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.