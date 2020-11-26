Alex Trebek wishes ‘Jeopardy!’ fans a happy Thanksgiving in video recorded before his death

In a prerecorded message, the late ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wished fans a happy Thanksgiving and encouraged them to “keep the faith” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek says in a short video to be aired during Thursday’s episode, the show said on Twitter.

Trebek died on Nov. 8 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer. He announced his diagnosis in 2019 and continued to host the quiz show during treatments.