Angry Trump promises rally in battleground state of Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed baseless claims that “massive fraud” and crooked officials in battleground states led to his election defeat, and said he’ll go to Georgia to rally supporters ahead of two Senate runoff elections.

“This has a long way to go,” Trump said on Thanksgiving evening, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden won the election. “This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election.”

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House after speaking with US military leaders overseas.