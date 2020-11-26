Here’s what the Thanksgiving Day parade looked like in pandemic New York

Because of the threat of the coronavirus, much of the parade in Manhattan was scaled down and pretaped for the television airing. The route was reduced from two miles to a single block down 34th Street, near the flagship department store.

But this year, as with everything in 2020, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a ritual marker of the holiday, was drastically different.

NEW YORK — It’s a yearly Thanksgiving Day tradition: Millions of spectators crammed onto long city blocks, hanging over barricades and balconies or pressed against the windows of towering office buildings to watch giant balloons, depicting cartoon characters like Pikachu, hovering just a few feet above the street.

There were no high school bands. Instead of the usual 2,000 balloon handlers, there were only about 130.

Warnings from officials to stay home because of the pandemic kept millions indoors this year, and police barricades were put in place to ensure that nobody got too close.

Still, some spectators were curious and showed up anyway.

On 34th Street and Fifth Avenue, Karin Schlosser, 52, stood behind one of the barricades taking photos of the floats and balloons. The balloons this year included the characters Boss Baby and Red Titan from “Ryan’s World.”

“I felt like it was a big adventure to just come on down here and see what I could see — and I actually saw much more than I expected to see,” said Schlosser, who is from California but is living in New York City for a month while working from home. “This is so amazing.”

“I think people still really need some sense of normalcy,” she added. “Everyone I’ve talked to is very aware of the pandemic. They want to be safe. They’re wearing masks, but they still want to connect with other people.”

Dozens gathered at the same corner shortly after 9 a.m. taking photos with their cellphones. A man with a woman snapped a selfie with Christmas floats in the background. Absent in the photograph was the usual crowd of thousands.

Across the street, a building remained boarded up from the days when owners had braced for unrest after the election results. Police barricades kept the public at least two blocks away from the staging area. The streets beyond the parade route remained largely empty.

Henry Danner, of the Bronx, recalled going to the parade with his family as a child and watching his cousins perform in marching bands. This year, Danner, 34, a freelance photographer and journalism student at Columbia University, said he was most interested in witnessing and documenting what it was like to attend a parade during a pandemic.

“The Thanksgiving parade is a staple in New York history,” Danner said. “I came to see what story I could capture. I knew New York was going to be New York and still come out.”

But much about the annual event was different, he said.

“The energy is very somber,” Danner said. “It’s usually upbeat.”

Kaitlin Lawrence, 31, and Zeev Kirsh, 40, tried to inject the event with a little levity when they decided to attend the parade in turkey costumes. Lawrence merged her two favorite holidays: Thanksgiving and Christmas. She dressed as a turkey-Santa.

“We are die-hard New Yorkers, and we want to keep the magic alive,” Lawrence said.

Here are photos from the parade:

The Macy's Turkey led the parade. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

A New York City police officer took a photo for a passerby. Craig Ruttle/Associated Press





The "Red Titan" balloon floated. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images