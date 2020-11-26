Giving thanks: our vaccine against negativity

Under normal circumstances, family and friends gather at Thanksgiving to celebrate life, health, liberty, happiness, and all we are grateful for. Thanksgiving is traditionally the antithesis to social distancing.

This year is different. With the pandemic raging — even with the promise of breakthroughs in COVID-19 vaccine development — Thanksgiving doesn’t look the same.

As a rabbi, I know one thing is certain: The gift of Thanksgiving resonates today more than ever. Just being alive is reason enough to say thank you. Every breath we take is a gift, which should evoke a feeling of gratitude. What may have been taken for granted in the past is now something to be appreciated by all.