MassGOP’s ground-level approach will serve state party well

Georgetown University student Mike Brodo waxed nostalgic over the MassGOP of 2016 in his Nov. 21 op-ed “Under its current leadership, MassGOP risks more than elections.” Brodo writes, “MassGOP demonstrated that Beacon Hill was a beacon of hope.”

Brodo stands alone as a Republican finding hope in a Democratic stronghold. Not since the early 1990s have Republicans been able to sustain a gubernatorial veto. Without Democrats’ consent, Governor Baker simply cannot advance policy.

How did we get here? For decades, the Massachusetts Republican Party has engaged in a top-down strategy, prioritizing the corner office.