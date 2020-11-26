fb-pixel
MassGOP’s ground-level approach will serve state party well

Updated November 26, 2020, 42 minutes ago
Republican candidate for US Senate Kevin O'Connor speaks to the media during a No on 2 Rally at the town common in Westford on Oct. 31. O'Connor lost to Democratic incumbent Ed Markey on Election Day.
Republican candidate for US Senate Kevin O'Connor speaks to the media during a No on 2 Rally at the town common in Westford on Oct. 31. O'Connor lost to Democratic incumbent Ed Markey on Election Day.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Georgetown University student Mike Brodo waxed nostalgic over the MassGOP of 2016 in his Nov. 21 op-ed “Under its current leadership, MassGOP risks more than elections.” Brodo writes, “MassGOP demonstrated that Beacon Hill was a beacon of hope.”

Brodo stands alone as a Republican finding hope in a Democratic stronghold. Not since the early 1990s have Republicans been able to sustain a gubernatorial veto. Without Democrats’ consent, Governor Baker simply cannot advance policy.

How did we get here? For decades, the Massachusetts Republican Party has engaged in a top-down strategy, prioritizing the corner office.

MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons has a different idea. Under Lyons’s leadership, the party apparatus has shifted its focus to the Legislature.

As the manager of Kevin O’Connor’s US Senate campaign, I watched MassGOP’s work with first-time candidates like Bruce Chester, Tatyana Semyrog, and Summer Schmaling. In fund-raising support, strategy, and boots-on-the-ground help, MassGOP offered hard-working legislative candidates more than in any election year since 1990.

Presidential years are tough for Republican campaigns. In 2012, we lost four; in 2016, we picked up one; and this year, we lost two. Our side must do better. I am convinced, given both the shift in focus and our message of liberty, economic opportunity, and personal freedom, that we will.

Wendy Wakeman

North Andover