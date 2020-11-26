Reasons to be thankful in 2020

1) In just over five weeks, it will no longer be 2020. And 2021 has to be better than 2020, right? It can’t be worse? Can it? Can it?

On Thursday I will have Thanksgiving dinner with my kids. None of their friends or other family will be present, which is the opposite of what is supposed to happen on a holiday devoted to family. This makes it very difficult to find much reason to give thanks this year, but even in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases and a president incapable of recognizing reality, there are still good reasons for each of us to give thanks this year.

2) In less than eight weeks, Donald Trump will no longer be president. By more than 6 million votes, the American electorate rejected Donald Trump and said no to four more years of malevolence, incompetence, and corruption. More than that, they saved the country from the creeping authoritarianism and anti-democratic impulses that Trump would have almost certainly brought to bear had he been reelected.

Considering the lengths that Trump went to try and subvert the election — the delegitimizing of mail-in ballots, the endless court fights devoted to making it more difficult for people to cast a ballot and other schemes to suppress votes — this is no small feat.

And special thanks needs to be given to the election administrators who have withstood the torrent of abuse and bad faith arguments from Trump and his enablers. During the campaign, several political commentators postulated that chaos would reign as votes were counted and that Trump’s Republican supporters would lend a hand in his efforts to steal the election. While congressional Republicans have maintained their traditional see no evil, hear no evil approach when it comes to the president, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to undermine the free and fair election that took place in his state, even after he was attacked by the president and both of Georgia’s GOP senators. Republican-appointed judges have followed the law and rightly tossed Trump’s legal efforts aside. For all the flaws in our democracy — and there are many — thankfully there are still enough Americans who think it’s worth defending.

3) America is getting close to having a vaccine for COVID-19. Both Pfizer and Moderna report their vaccines may be 94.5 percent effective. In fact, Pfizer has already submitted an emergency application to the Food and Drug Administration to begin distributing the vaccine.

Based on these results, it’s possible that vaccinations will start rolling out soon for front-line workers and those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. It’s hard to put into words the extraordinary nature of this accomplishment. Traditionally, vaccines have taken years to develop. This one has taken less than year. Too many Americans will get sick and die in the next few months but there is real hope that our lives might return to some sense of normalcy next year.

4) The NBA will restart in less than a month. I realize that this is less of a significant achievement than ridding the nation of an authoritarian president or saving countless lives, but considering how the pandemic has upended our lives — in ways both small and large — having sports is one of the few things that has helped. All the pro leagues — the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB — deserve credit for creating an infrastructure that allowed games to occur. The NBA and NHL, in particular created bubbles that prevented any positive COVID cases. At a time of heightened anxiety and debilitating isolation, bread and circuses are more important than ever and there’s no better one than professional sports.

So if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to eat turkey dinner with my kids, spend the day watching football, and being thankful for what I have and what we might all soon get back.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.