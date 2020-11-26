BC men’s basketball defeats URI in 2K Empire Classic consolation game

Playing without sophomore guard Jay Heath, who sat out with an injured foot, junior guard Wynston Tabbs scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Boston College men’s basketball team to a 69-64 victory over Rhode Island in the consolation game of the 2K Empire Classic Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Eagles (1-1) redeemed themselves by winning their first game of the season after suffering a season-opening loss to No. 3 Villanova, 76-67, in the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday night.

Steffon Mitchell chipped in 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Eagles while Rich Kelly, a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac, came off the bench to score 11 points.