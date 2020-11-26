Boston College men’s hockey eager to get on the ice after postponements

That’s when York got the call informing him that the game would have to be postponed because of an inconclusive test result for a member of the UNH program.

One week ago, Boston College coach Jerry York was in a staff meeting, going over his lineup on a Friday morning as the No. 2 Eagles prepared to open their season that night against New Hampshire. It would be their first game since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2019-20 campaign at the conclusion of the regular season, and the players were eager to take the ice.

It’s not how it was originally scheduled, but there will be a matchup of top 10 teams this weekend in Hockey East.

“It’s the worst call you can get the day of the game, but they just couldn’t play,” said York. “It was a difficult weekend for all of us, because we were on edge and ready to play.”

The Eagles then were looking ahead to playing Providence this weekend, but that was scrapped at the beginning of this week. Fortunately, No. 7 UMass, which had this week’s scheduled series with Vermont postponed, was available, and the two schools agreed to face off in a home-and-home series this weekend, beginning Friday at Kelley Rink at 6 p.m. (NESN), followed by Saturday’s game at Amherst at 4:30 p.m. (NESN Plus).

BC lost 12 players from last year’s squad that went 24-8-2 and captured the Hockey East regular-season title, including four of its top six defensemen. Sophomore goalie Spencer Knight, a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and a unanimous selection to the Hockey East All-Rookie team last season, will be counted on as the young blue liners continue to mature.

“I think offensively we’re going to be very strong,” said York. “We return a lot of our core players. But defensively it’s a brand new endeavor for us back there.”

UMass went 21-11-2 and finished second in the league last season. Unlike previous years, when Cale Makar won the Hobey Baker Award in 2019 and John Leonard led the nation in scoring with 27 goals in 2020, coach Greg Carvel does not anticipate there being any Hobey candidates on this year’s squad, but he believes the Minutemen will have a balanced attack.

That was certainly the case in the opening series last week against UConn, as seven players scored for the Minutemen, who posted a 5-1 win at home and a 2-2 tie at Storrs. The Minutemen led, 2-0, in the finale before UConn stormed back for the tie, then won the shootout. UMass senior Oliver Chau had a goal and two assists in the series.

“It will be good for our league and good for our guys to play a top team; it always is,” said Carvel. “You find out what you’ve got and what you’re made of. The way we lost the lead at UConn was a bit of a wakeup call for our group, and BC will gives us a wakeup call if we’re not ready for them.”

While UMass was able to play last weekend, York isn’t anticipating that BC will suffer from the long layoff.

“We just want to play. It’s not a factor whatsoever,” said York. “We’re glad that Connecticut and UMass got games in, and we want to do the exact same thing this weekend and just play.

“Our kids are anxious. Our fan base is anxious, so it’s no disadvantage. We just want to play.”

Huskies on hold

Northeastern was scheduled to open the season this weekend with a home-and-home series against UMass Lowell, but that was postponed when the university canceled all winter sports until Dec. 18.

The announcement came after a cluster of COVID-19 cases led to the quarantining of athletes from five teams. The men’s hockey team was not one of the five teams, however.

“I think everybody was a little bit disappointed upon receiving the news initially,” said NU athletic director Jeff Konya. “You’re so close to having your first competition. But in the final analysis, I think everybody understands that these kind of decisions are made with the wellness of all of our participants in mind, and that we provided a pathway for them for the season, and that we think we can do it in a time period that’s going to be more safe and allow us to have a better chance to have more games.”

The Huskies are supposed to be on a bye the weekend of Dec. 18, but Konya is hopeful that the team can schedule a few games.

“I anticipate that we’ll be in action,” he said. “We’ve let the officials know in Hockey East that we would like the ability to play.

“Everything is so fluid right now, with respect to the conference participants and their own situations, that we believe there’s a very strong likelihood that there’s an opponent for that weekend.”

If there’s a silver lining to the situation, it’s that goalie Devon Levi won’t miss as much time. The freshman is at Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp in Red Deer, Alberta, through Dec. 13. Should he make the team, he would play in the World Junior Championships from Dec. 25-Jan. 5 in Edmonton before returning to the Northeastern campus.

