Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will miss Sunday’s game after positive test

Sunday will mark the first game Fitzgerald has missed in over five seasons. At 37 years old, he has established a reputation for both durability and production.

Fitzgerald, in his 17th NFL season, has played in all 10 of Arizona’s games this year, catching 43 passes for 336 yards. He ranks second on the team in receptions and targets, behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots, NFL Network reported Thursday morning .

Earlier this week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick voiced his respect for Fitzgerald.

Advertisement

“I’ve spent quite a bit of time with Larry,” Belichick said Wednesday. “He’s, I would say, to receivers what Peyton Manning was to quarterbacks in terms of that type of total obsession of knowing everything about the position and how to do things and how to convey those to his teammates.”

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, too, expressed his appreciation.

“Off the field, he exemplifies kind of what our league is looking for in a player, a guy who’s longevity speaks for itself,” McCourty said. “You always laugh when you get a chance to compete against him because he’s a guy before the play, or during the game, is going to tell you, ‘Happy Holidays. Wish you and your family well,’ and then they’ll throw a jump ball up, and he’s going to try to dunk on you.”

Without Fitzgerald, the Cardinals will have in their receiving corps Hopkins, who leads the league in receiving yards, Christian Kirk, and UMass graduate Andy Isabella.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.