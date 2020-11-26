Ravens COVID issues continue, Sunday’s game with Steelers no certainty

The NFL was monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and the game, as of Thursday morning, remained scheduled for Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time, according to a person familiar with the league’s planning. The game originally was scheduled for Thanksgiving night but the NFL announced Wednesday that it was being postponed until Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens had at least one more member of the organization test positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of daily testing results, according to multiple reports, and continued to work remotely Thursday. It was not immediately clear how many new positive test results the Ravens received. The team did not respond to a request for clarification.

The Baltimore Ravens experienced ongoing coronavirus-related issues Thursday, and the NFL continued to monitor the situation closely, hopeful but not certain that the Ravens-Steelers game in Pittsburgh can be played Sunday afternoon as currently scheduled.

As of Wednesday, seven Ravens players had tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, according to a person familiar with the testing results. Also, more than five Ravens staff members had tested positive.

The Ravens announced late Wednesday evening they were disciplining a staff member for actions related to the team’s coronavirus cases. The team declined to provide further details. The NFL is leaving open the possibility of disciplining the Ravens, according to a person close to the situation. The league previously fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 and fined the Las Vegas Raiders $500,000 and stripped them of a sixth-round draft pick for protocol violations.

If the Ravens-Steelers game is further delayed until Monday or Tuesday, that would impact the Ravens’ scheduled game next Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. If the Ravens-Steelers game cannot be played at all in Week 12, the NFL could be forced to add a Week 18 to the regular season. League leaders have said they would do that if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week framework.

And the Ravens weren’t the only team confronting COVID issues.

The Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns announced they were operating remotely Thursday because of positive coronavirus tests. The Falcons said they had positive tests by two staffers not on the coaching staff. The Browns said they had a positive test result by a player.

The Browns did place defensive end Porter Gustin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, further weakening a group already missing star Myles Garrett.

Gustin’s positive test forced the Browns to close their facility for the third day in a row to conduct contact tracing. With Gustin now out, the Browns will be missing five players, including Garrett and defensive end Joe Jackson to coronavirus, which has been spiking in the NFL and across the country. Starting linebacker Sione Takitaki and fullback Andy Janovich are also on the COVID list after testing positive.

Top cornerback Denzel Ward will also sit out Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a calf strain that is expected to keep him off the field for several weeks. The Browns did have some good news as offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was activated from the COVID list after testing positive on Nov. 13. He missed two games.

Smith comeback to continue?

Alex Smith’s comeback would have been impressive had he never stepped back on the field. A broken fibula and tibia and 17 surgeries thanks to an infection left him barely able to walk. Just fighting his way back to normal was miraculous.

Now the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team, the team wants more of the 36-year-old Smith.

Coach Ron Rivera and his staff want Smith back for the 2021 season, sources told NFL.com. A nod to not only his leadership in the quarterback room, but also simply how he’s played. Smith has not said publicly or privately whether he wants to play in 2021, but he is under contract through 2022.

Smith is set to make $19 million next season, a reasonable rate for a bridge quarterback. Washington will be in position to draft a quarterback next season as it appears unlikely to want to go with Dwayne Haskins or Kyle Allen.

Former coach Hanifan dies

Jim Hanifan, the former St. Louis Cardinals coach who returned to the city as offensive line coach to help the Rams win the Super Bowl in 1999, has died. He was 87.

Hanifan’s daughter, Kathy Hinder, said the cause of death hasn’t been determined, but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.

The Cardinals’ head coach from 1980-85, Hanifan is best known for his offensive lines as an assistant with St. Louis and Washington. He coached star tackle Dan Dierdorf and notorious guard Conrad Dobler with St. Louis, then directed the “Hogs” in Washington.

Dolphins hopeful for Tua

Tua Tagovailoa’s sore thumb was better Thursday, and Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed optimism his rookie quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited in practice for the second day in a row. “He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said. “I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. He’s getting treatment, he’s rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore, but he’s a tough kid. He has played through some things before.” Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last weekend at Denver, but he remains the No. 1 quarterback ahead of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick … Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice, putting the New York Jets quarterback on track to start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Darnold missed the 0-10 Jets’ past two games with a shoulder injury, his second since October … The Los Angeles Rams placed leading tackler Micah Kiser on injured reserve. The Rams’ starting middle linebacker will be sidelined for at least three weeks. Kiser injured his knee late in the Rams’ 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay on Monday night, coach Sean McVay said. Kiser leads the team with 77 tackles, along with three passes defensed and a forced fumble. Troy Reeder is likely to play extensively in Kiser’s absence. Reeder started eight games last season before playing a backup role this season … Green Bay Packers reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury.

