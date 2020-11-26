Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena released from Mexican jail

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena was released by Mexican authorities Thursday after his former partner told a Yucatan state judge she did not want to press charges. Arozarena had been arrested Tuesday for a situation involving custody of his daughter, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason after he hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay. The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Thursday Arozarena had been released because the ex-partner said any damages had been settled. Local media reported that Arozarena married a Colombian woman earlier this month in Merida, the Yucatan state capital. It was not clear if he was formally charged with any crime. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs had 24, including 17 in a second-half surge, and Corey Kispert added 23 as No. 1 Gonzaga pulled away from No. 6 Kansas for a 102-90 victory Thursday in the season opener for both teams in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off. The Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half, then saw the Jayhawks tie it twice in the second half before putting them away with a 22-7 run to go up 96-78. Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 22 points and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, departing the game after picking up his fourth foul midway through the second half with the Jayhawks trailing, 70-67 . . . Derek Culver had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 15 West Virginia beat VCU, 78-66, in the semifinals of the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. West Virginia (2-0) will face Western Kentucky, a 75-69 semifinal winner over Memphis, in the tournament final Friday.





Mourners placed tributes in memory of Diego Maradona outside Stadio San Paolo Thursday in Naples, Italy, where the Argentine soccer icon led Napoli to Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. Francesco Pecoraro/Getty

Soccer

Napoli fans flock to Maradona tribute

Thousands of Napoli supporters made a pilgrimage to the San Paolo stadium to light a candle, leave a scarf or a shirt and shed some tears in memory of their late hero, Diego Maradona, of Argentina, who died Wednesday at age 60, two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans were not permitted inside to see Napoli’s Europa League game against Croatian side Rijeka. Instead, Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne exited the stadium and joined the fans for a few minutes to lay a bouquet next to the supporters’ tributes. Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

Advertisement

Basketball

Belinelli leaves NBA to return to Italy

Marco Belinelli signed a three-year contract to play for Virtus Bologna and the 34-year-old guard will depart the NBA after spending 13 seasons in the league, playing for nine different teams — Golden State, Toronto, New Orleans, Chicago, Charlotte, Sacramento, Atlanta, Philadelphia and, most recently, San Antonio. Belinelli, who averaged 9.7 points in 860 regular-season games, had two stints with the Spurs, helping them win the 2014 NBA title before returning for the last two seasons . . . Michael Jordan, who received $3 million to $4 million for his participation in “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s award-winning, 10-part documentary on his final season with the Chicago Bulls, donated $2 million of those proceeds to food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago. “In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to covid-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in a statement on the day before Thanksgiving. Jordan had previously announced he would donate all of his earnings from the program to Friends of the Children, a mentorship nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty.

Advertisement



