Depleted Vanderbilt football team considers using women’s soccer goalie to kick

“Right now we’re just looking at all options,” Mason said Wednesday on ESPN’s 102.5 The Game. “Sarah, her coach Darren Ambrose, and I are extremely close. Obviously, I followed them through the tournament. For us it’s like any week in college football, you’re subject to testing and then based on testing you’ve got to figure out options of where you go.”

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper from Wylie, Texas, was in uniform as the team practiced for its next-to-last game of the season. Vanderbilt is 0-7 and shorthanded with several special-teams players in coronavirus quarantine ahead of the game against Missouri.

A week after she helped the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team win the SEC tournament, Sarah Fuller is an “option” to kick for the men’s football team Saturday, something that would make her the first woman to suit up for a Power Five conference team.

Fuller was a logical choice, according to Mason, and her soccer season ended last week.

"Talking to Sarah, she's a champ. No pun intended," Mason said. "Just coming off an SEC championship in soccer and then coming out and just looking at what we do and how we do it. She's a complete competitor. She's an option for us and, right now, that's where we sit."

The school newspaper reported that she was in full pads and uniform, but did not kick Tuesday. She went through walk-throughs with coaches and at least one kicking specialist on the sideline.

Sarah Fuller played in nine of 12 games for the Vanderbilt women's soccer team this fall, her lone year as the primary goalkeeper. Vanderbilt University Athletics

Fuller appeared in nine games this season, making 28 saves for the Commodores (8-4). She started all four games in the tournament, making three saves last weekend in Vanderbilt’s 3-1 upset of top-seeded Arkansas in the SEC title game.

The Commodores have struggled at the kicker position, making only three of seven field goal attempts for the worst percentage in the SEC. They’ve made all 15 extra-point attempts.

Oren Milstein opted not to play because of coronavirus concerns. Javan Rice, a 2018 signee, has not played, and Pierson Cooke, a walk-on, has attempted every field goal, missing from 22 and 29 yards. Walk-on Wes Farley, a former high school soccer player, made six PAT attempts.

Liz Heaston became the first woman to play in a college football game Oct. 19, 1997, when she kicked two extra points for Willamette in NAIA. Ashley Martin was the first woman to kick in a Division 1 game Aug. 30, 2001, with three extra points for Jacksonville State in the now Football Championship Subdivision.

Katie Hnida was the first woman to score in the top Division 1 level, with two extra points for New Mexico against Texas State-San Marcos on Aug. 30, 2003, after starting her career at Colorado. She missed an extra point in December 2002 against UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl.

April Goss kicked an extra point in the first half of Kent State’s 45-13 win over Delaware State on Sept. 15, 2015. That made her the second woman to score in a Football Bowl Subdivision game.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.