Turkey jails hundreds for life over roles in 2016 coup attempt

ISTANBUL — A Turkish court sentenced hundreds of defendants to multiple life terms on Thursday for involvement in the failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, culminating one of the most important mass trials of defendants accused of involvement in the plot.

The trial focused on a group of senior military officers and civilians who gathered in the Akinci air base outside the capital, Ankara, on the night of the coup and ordered warplanes, helicopters and army units to attack and seize key targets.