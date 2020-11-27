4 merry holiday events for stir-crazy families

DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY MAGIC It’s the perfect time for a stroll through Downtown Crossing to take in some festive decor and socially-distanced appearances from favorite holiday characters. Elaborate storefront displays have been created by performing arts organizations Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Huntington Theatre Company, Revels, and Boston Ballet. Design firm Black Math has also created two public art installations on Washington Street to celebrate the Winter Solstice. Through Jan. 31, Free. Washington St. downtownboston.org
FESTIVAL OF TREES The Massachusetts Horticulture Society is pulling out all the stops for its 12th annual Festival of Trees. This holiday extravaganza will feature dozens of decorated trees up to nine feet tall. A model winter village will also be on display with seasonal treats available for purchase. Timed tickets are required. Nov. 27-Dec. 20, $25. Massachusetts Horticulture Society, 900 Washington St., Elm Bank Reservation, Wellesley. masshort.org
WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION Prior to this family-friendly hike, registered participants will receive instructions on creating upcycled tin can lanterns to bring along for illuminating the night. The hike will also feature spoken passages from “The Shortest Day” by Wendy Pfeffer. Afterwards, trekkers can warm up and enjoy s’mores around a campfire in the orchard. Dec. 19, 3:30-5 p.m., $30 for adults, $15 for children. Chestnut Hill Farm, Chestnut Hill Road, Southborough. thetrustees.org
THE POLAR EXPRESS IN 4-D Sit back and absorb the sights, sounds, and smells of this winter classic. The Museum of Science is showing a condensed 15-minute version of the 2004 movie in 4-D. With showtimes available daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., there’s plenty of opportunity to catch this beloved flick in a socially distanced setting. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. Nov. through Dec. $10 for adults, $8 for children. The Museum of Science, 1 Museum of Science Driveway. mos.org
