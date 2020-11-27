4 merry holiday events for stir-crazy families

DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY MAGIC It’s the perfect time for a stroll through Downtown Crossing to take in some festive decor and socially-distanced appearances from favorite holiday characters. Elaborate storefront displays have been created by performing arts organizations Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Huntington Theatre Company, Revels, and Boston Ballet. Design firm Black Math has also created two public art installations on Washington Street to celebrate the Winter Solstice. Through Jan. 31, Free. Washington St. downtownboston.org

FESTIVAL OF TREES The Massachusetts Horticulture Society is pulling out all the stops for its 12th annual Festival of Trees. This holiday extravaganza will feature dozens of decorated trees up to nine feet tall. A model winter village will also be on display with seasonal treats available for purchase. Timed tickets are required. Nov. 27-Dec. 20, $25. Massachusetts Horticulture Society, 900 Washington St., Elm Bank Reservation, Wellesley. masshort.org