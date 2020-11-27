At Boston Children’s Museum, a new stop for fans of PB&J

Want to indulge your taste for some PB&J? Stonewall Kitchen has opened a new cafe dedicated to the sandwich inside Boston Children’s Museum, with dishes made using the Maine company’s specialty food products and kitchen goods.
“Of course you can order a classic, featuring our Creamy Peanut Butter on white bread with your choice of jam or jelly,” said Margaux Maertens, communications specialist for Stonewall Kitchen. “But we also have other fun versions, even including bananas and chocolate sauce!”
Tip: Look for the grown-up take featuring cream cheese with red pepper jelly or roasted garlic onion jam. Or try some build-your-own options with maple syrup or honey.
The cafe and a Stonewall Kitchen company storefront opened Friday inside the museum. As workers there prepare for the holidays, both museum and Stonewall Kitchen staff anticipate a one-stop experience for families looking to dine on the go while bringing home some pantry items and gifts.
Au Bon Pain closed its location at the Children’s Museum in 2018, meaning patrons had to venture outside for a bite.
“Visitors to the museum will once again have a great place to have something to eat,” said Carole Charnow, president and CEO of the Children’s Museum.
In addition to grab-and-go sandwiches made fresh with artisan jams and jellies, the eatery serves up clam chowder from Legal Seafoods, hot and cold beverages, and snack options.
