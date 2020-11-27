At Boston Children’s Museum, a new stop for fans of PB&J

Want to indulge your taste for some PB&J? Stonewall Kitchen has opened a new cafe dedicated to the sandwich inside Boston Children’s Museum, with dishes made using the Maine company’s specialty food products and kitchen goods.

“Of course you can order a classic, featuring our Creamy Peanut Butter on white bread with your choice of jam or jelly,” said Margaux Maertens, communications specialist for Stonewall Kitchen. “But we also have other fun versions, even including bananas and chocolate sauce!”

Tip: Look for the grown-up take featuring cream cheese with red pepper jelly or roasted garlic onion jam. Or try some build-your-own options with maple syrup or honey.