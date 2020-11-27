Mariah, Ella, and ‘Holly Dolly’: 6 TV specials to watch this holiday season

OUR OWN CHRISTMAS Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin host this hour of gospel music, featuring the Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, Eric Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Le’Andrea Johnson, Ne-Yo, and Boyz II Men. The press release promises “surprise acts of giving.” OWN, Dec. 1

MY GIFT Carrie Underwood sings traditional favorites and original songs with her band and with an orchestra led by Ricky Minor, former “American Idol” music director. She’ll duet, too, with John Legend and, on “Little Drummer Boy,” with her 5-year-old son. HBO Max, Dec. 3

MARIAH CAREY’S MAGICAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Now that you’ve finished her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” you can tune into her holiday celebration, which arrives 25 years after she released her “Merry Christmas” album. The night will include song, dance, and animation, with holiday guests including Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, and Misty Copeland. Apple TV+, Dec. 4