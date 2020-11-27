This season’s pop music offerings: Sinatra, Dua Lipa, Dr. Demento, and more

A SINATRA CHRISTMAS WITH RICH DIMARE The Boston-based singer mixes Ol’ Blue Eyes with “White Christmas” at this seasonal revue. Dec. 5 and 6, 7:30 p.m. $27 and up, pod seating only. Chevalier Theatre, Medford. 781-391-7469, chevaliertheatre.com

DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS She made “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” a 20th-century holiday standard; this year, she’s bringing her annual holiday tour online with a performance streamed from New York’s Sony Hall. Dec. 5, 8 p.m. $35; online. www.showclix.com/tickets/darlene-love

OSCILLOSCOPE TUESDAY TAKEOVER x OVV: “JINGLE BELL ROCKS!” ONCE Somerville’s Virtual Venue presents a live stream of this 2014 tribute to underappreciated holiday hits, which includes appearances by radio wizard Dr. Demento, Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons of “Christmas in Hollis” masterminds Run-DMC, and “Schoolhouse Rock!” composer Bob Dorough. Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $4.99; online. oncesomerville.com

STRAIGHT NO CHASER This Indiana University-born a cappella outfit had been disbanded for eight years when a video of them performing “The 12 Days of Christmas” went viral in 2007. They’ve since reunited and put out four holiday albums, including this year’s “Social Christmasing”; this year’s series of holiday livestreams will feature a different lineup of festive tunes each night. Dec. 10-13 and 17-20, varying times. $20 and up; online. sncmusic.com

IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2020 Normally sponsored in Boston by Kiss-108, this year’s annual pop package tour has been slimmed down to a single, televised show featuring the unsettlingly hooky Billie Eilish, the genre-bending pop savant Harry Styles, the club queen Dua Lipa, and the heartfelt strummer Shawn Mendes, among others. Dec. 10, 9 p.m. Free; watch on CW56. www.iheart.com/jingle-ball

A VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CELTIC SOJOURN WITH BRIAN O’DONOVAN New England’s annual celebration of Celtic, Pagan, and Christian traditions heads online in 2020, with different performances benefiting theaters around the region including the Hanover Theater in Worcester and Emerson’s Cutler Majestic Theatre. Dec. 15-19, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 20, 4 p.m. $52.50 and up; online. purchase.growtix.com/eh/A_Christmas_Celtic_Sojourn

VERÓNICA ROBLES The Boston-based mariachi singer and community organizer will perform traditional and modern Mexican Christmas songs in a living room concert. Dec. 17, 8 p.m. Free with RSVP; online. www.celebrityseries.org/productions/a-mexican-christmas-songs-and-stories

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: CHRISTMAS EVE & OTHER STORIES Having brought together prog rock’s pomp and holiday music’s cheer to arenas for more than two decades, this year TSO, led by music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli, will stream a new staging of its 1996 debut album, “Christmas Eve & Other Stories.” Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $30 and up; online, with on-demand viewing available throughout the weekend. tsolivestream.com/tso/livestream

A SOLSTICE EVE SOUND MEDITATION WITH LAURIE ANDERSON The sound artist and composer’s works, like her 2018 collaboration with Kronos Quartet “Landfall” and her 2015 film “Heart of a Dog,” are not only stunning pieces of art, they’re spaces to sit and think. Who better to lead a break from the holiday bustle in the form of a meditation that reflects on communication, sound, and empathy in the Covid-19 era? Dec. 20, 8 p.m. Free; online. www.buddhistinquiry.org/course/a-solstice-eve-sound-meditation-with-laurie-anderson

MAURA JOHNSTON