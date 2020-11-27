Where to find (and shop) Boston’s best holiday art shows

Kiara Matos's hand-dipped ceramic bird is just one object that can be purchased online via CraftBoston. K.Matos

CRAFTBOSTON HOLIDAY ONLINE 2020 New England’s signature craft showcase goes completely virtual this year, spotlighting the work of 75 artists. Chat them up during studio visits, cocktail parties, and coffee hours; get a taste of their techniques during video demonstrations; make your own goodies at workshops. Or simply do your holiday shopping for original jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and more. Through Dec. 31. Society of Arts + Crafts, www.societyofcrafts.org

ILLUMINATION This gallery’s twist: It’s not a white cube. It’s a beautifully appointed historic house, which may make it easier to imagine the art in the context of your own home. The holiday show, which features 50 New England artists, can be seen in person or online. In person, there will be candles and other festive lighting. Dec.1-Jan. 3. Gallery Twist, 1963 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington. 781-698-9994, www.gallerytwist.com