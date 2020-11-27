Where to find (and shop) Boston’s best holiday art shows

CRAFTBOSTON HOLIDAY ONLINE 2020 New England’s signature craft showcase goes completely virtual this year, spotlighting the work of 75 artists. Chat them up during studio visits, cocktail parties, and coffee hours; get a taste of their techniques during video demonstrations; make your own goodies at workshops. Or simply do your holiday shopping for original jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and more. Through Dec. 31. Society of Arts + Crafts, www.societyofcrafts.org
ILLUMINATION This gallery’s twist: It’s not a white cube. It’s a beautifully appointed historic house, which may make it easier to imagine the art in the context of your own home. The holiday show, which features 50 New England artists, can be seen in person or online. In person, there will be candles and other festive lighting. Dec.1-Jan. 3. Gallery Twist, 1963 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington. 781-698-9994, www.gallerytwist.com
PLENTY 2020 This annual exhibition celebrating the abundance of our regional talent highlights fanciful themes such as starlight, auroras, dreamscapes, and spirit guides, along with grounding domestic scenes, color-soaked paintings, and photographs that feel haunted. Artists include Boriana Kantcheva and Joe Keinberger. Appointments encouraged; also viewable online. Through Jan. 8. 13FOREST Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. 781-641-3333, https://13forest.com/plenty-2020
CATE McQUAID
Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.