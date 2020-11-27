Although he’s not married, he’s been engaged for a considerable amount of time, but they never had intentions of marrying. All of their finances are separate. She recently suspected his cheating, so we put the brakes on, and they are seeking counseling to see if they can repair the problems they are having within their relationship. I am not sure whether he will reveal our affair or his true feelings for me. I do believe he still loves her, which is why he is taking the time to do the counseling, at her request. He said he needs to figure out what he wants and wants to make sure he did what he could before he moved on.

Q. My high school boyfriend contacted me a little over a year ago while I was going through my divorce from a long marriage. We’d had no contact for over 25 years. We met to catch up as friends, but it turned into a yearlong affair when he professed his love for me and I disclosed I still had feelings for him. I am not proud of what we did. We both felt guilty, but our feelings were too strong to stop.

My question is: What are the chances he will return to have the relationship with me we had before? It was perfect — except that he was attached. I feel like we were destined to be together if we both have feelings that remained so strong after over 25 years apart, and the timing that took place.

A. There’s no meant to be or destiny here. Only complicated, adrenaline-fueled feelings; an affair; and now, the aftermath. If I were you, I would not want him to return to you as he was. I’d want to be sure that he understands that you wouldn’t want to be betrayed like this. If he leaves his partner and chooses what you’re offering, you’d want to know he wouldn’t repeat his mistakes.

You say he and this woman weren’t going to get married and that the finances were separate. All I’ll say is that the organization of finances is not a big indicator of intention and commitment. If they didn’t plan to get married, why were they still engaged at all? I imagine this woman would tell a very different story about her relationship.

It’s very nice that you had feelings for each other after 25 years — I won’t take that away from you. But the rest of your story is not aspirational. This man needs to figure out what happened to his primary relationship — how he wound up being so disloyal to someone so important. Then, if he decides to leave her and wants to return to you, you’d have to figure out why you’re together and what expectations make sense right now. You don’t know what it’s like to be together without barriers.

It would help if you stopped romanticizing the whole thing. There are real feelings here, but he spent an entire year not ending his engagement. That should give you pause. Over time, it might even make you angry. What you had before was messy. Long for something better.

This “relationship” was not perfect. It was train-wreck but it felt good because you were unhappily married and he injected illicit excitement into a dismal existence. You will never recapture these feelings. Reflect upon your poor choices and move on.

I don’t know if your ex was married before his current engagement, but either way he has still chosen to be with other women over you for 25 years. Yes, a whole lifetime and he never sought you out. That’s not destiny, that’s indifference. You’re in your 40s (bare minimum), old enough to know the “other woman” doesn’t end up with the prize. And any guy who is cheating on a wife or fiancee is no prize to begin with. Move along. Try being on your own, without a man or romantic relationship for a while, and figure out who you are.

^It’s not indifference if he stayed away because [the letter writer] was married. Perhaps opportunistic when she was getting divorced, but not indifferent.

^I think it’s indifference because he never stayed in touch at all. Not even a hello if I read the letter right. Yes, it’s opportune to start an affair while she was getting divorced. But she’s delusional to think that a guy who didn’t contact her for 25 years is her destiny. Actually, anyone who talks about destiny is [wrong] in my opinion anyway.

Your relationship was not “perfect.” Affairs are easy: They are exciting, you get to avoid real life, commitments, bills, house cleaning, etc. You are in love with someone who prefers the fantasy to real life, and if he were to end it with his fiancee and come back to you, as soon as it got real with you, he’d seek out the fantasy again. You’d become her. He’d portray YOU to his next affair partner in the same way he’s presenting his fiancee to you: “We aren’t right for each other, we’ll never get married, see our finances are separate — that means it’s nothing! It’s OK that I betray her trust and love, you’re it! But I can’t leave her!”

My grandfather was engaged to be married. Ring. Newspaper announcement. Wedding date set. Then he met my grandmother. So my grandfather broke the engagement and married my grandmother. Moral of the story is that being destined to be together is something that is felt by both people. And when they both feel it they act on it. Tell us again what your “perfect” guy is doing. Oh, that’s right, nothing.

